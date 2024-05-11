NRL super gallery: Fans, action, and unforgettable moments from Scully Park

There's nothing like the buzz of anticipation leading in to an NRL fixture at Scully Park.
That's why, despite the rain, the Tamworth crowds flocked in their thousands through the gates yesterday for the meeting between the Wests Tigers and Newcastle Knights.
Constant drizzle couldn't dampen their excitement. And, of the 10,107 fans in attendance, few were more excited than 8-year-old local, Alex Laing.
"I was on the edge of my seat in that first half," the young man told the Leader at half time.
"[The Knights] got the last two tries, and if we do this in the second half, then we could win."
Although he is a Parramatta Eels fan at heart, Alex (whose prediction was spot on the money) was dressed head to toe in Knights gear to match the rest of his family.
He was there with Melanie Thompson, who inherited her love of the Knights from her father, a dyed-in-the-wool supporter.
"My dad's a Novocastrian," Thompson explained.
It was not just locals in attendance, however. Knights and Tigers supporters swarmed in equal measure from Sydney, Newcastle, and any number of the smaller towns in the North West to get a glimpse of their favourite athletes.
Raymond Terrace's Kevin and Debra Patrick were no exception, and happily made the three-and-a-half hour drive north for the occasion.
Fans of the Knights since the early 90s, the pair expected the men in red and blue to get the job done.
And the rain did little to dampen their spirits.
"We're used to it," Debra said.
"It's only rain. And it's not raining [under the grandstand roof], anyway. We got lucky," Kevin added.
It likely wouldn't have made a difference to their mood if they had been one of the thousands sat on the hill in a plastic poncho. All of the Knights fans' voices rang loud after their 20-14 victory.
Particularly when the players went and mingled with the crowd post game. Hundreds of kids leaned over the fence to get a photo with or an autograph from their idols.
And for many youngsters, like Alex, it was a day they'll never forget.
