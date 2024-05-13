A lesson in patience for Claudia as she gets ready to roar with Tigers

Past and present combined for Claudia Nielsen in Tamworth last week.
Back in town with the Wests Tigers to help out with their various community engagements as part of the Telstra Footy Country Series, on Thursday afternoon she was signing autographs as one of the star attractions at the pop-up event at Telstra.
A couple hours later she was lacing up the boots and training with the Pirates women's side.
"I was thinking about it yesterday, that's where it kind of started for me," she reflected to the Leader at Friday's coaching clinic, which was held at her old stomping ground - Ken Chillingworth Oval.
For it was her season of 7s with them in 2020 that was really the launching pad to the wild but wonderful odyssey the last few years have been.
From representing NSW Country, to playing on the national stage and training alongside the Australian squad, to being signed by the Tigers.
Nielsen admits that it does still feel a bit surreal to think that in just over 10 weeks she could be running out into the NRLW cauldron.
The Tigers don't officially start pre-season training until June 3 but have been running some optional trainings, which she has been taking full advantage of, just trying to soak up everything that she can.
They have focused a lot on the basics like catching and passing, and passing at speed. One of the big learnings for Nielsen has been the contact zone.
"Learning the wrestle, and the ruck for me personally is different," she said.
Also, how to manipulate being a smaller body against larger forwards and second rowers. It's not something you encounter as much in 7s.
She has been keeping her toes in the 7s waters, linking up with the Burraneer Rays just to maintain her match fitness.
In February she was part of a star-studded side that won the Kiama 7s, the line-up also including Pallamallawa's Rhiannon Byers and fellow former Australian 7s reps Emma Tonegato and Mahalia Murphy.
But, in recent times it's been a case of best-laid plans, with only one round of the Sydney 7s competition going ahead so far due to the wet weather.
For someone who loves the competitive outlet of playing, Nielsen admits it has been a bit frustrating.
"But then talking to Noddy (307-game NRL legend Brett Kimmorley), our head coach, he's been telling me just to bide my time, we'll have a lot of trials pre-NRLW round one to get match fit," she said.
It has been a lesson in patience, which by her own admission is probably not one of her strongest traits.
"I love to just rip in," she said.
"But it's also good to learn a process especially learning a different code."
2024 marks five years since a then very green Nielsen burst onto the elite footy scene with the Western Force.
She would go on to play two seasons of Super W with them before COVID saw her return to Tamworth and other opportunities open up.
She does still keep a keen interest in the competition and the Force, and was thrilled to see them make their first semi-final appearance in the just-completed season.
"Claudia Bell, she's a Sydney Uni girl so I've played with her and have been mentored by her, and to see her take the program over there to new heights is really cool," she said.
"Them being in the semi's was awesome."
She's also loved getting to see a couple of of her former Pirates team-mates get their opportunities too, with Erika Maslen and Rosie Ferguson both making their debuts in 2024.
