Happy Mother's Day to all those mums out there

Hello there, and welcome to Sunday.
A shout out to all the mums out there. I hope you are enjoying your special day.
Did you know we're expected to spend about half a billion dollars on our mum's this weekend, according to ANZ analysis.
That's a lot of flowers and breakfasts.
When Rachel Clark caught up with one local florist on Friday, ahead of the big day, they said they had been run off their feet for days trying to catchup with orders for beautiful bouquets.
Other businesses were busy getting ready for an influx of hungry customers on Sunday morning, with special brunches, lunches and high teas planned.
I must admit I left my run a bit late and failed miserably in that department. Everywhere I tried to get a reservation for lunch was booked out, so we've ended up organising a BBQ lunch at home.
The latest figures from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare shows in 2021, there were 315,705 babies born to 311,360 mothers in Australia.
That means there's a lot of mums out there, hopefully lapping up some pretty well-deserved attention today.
And remember, that candle, that picture frame, that 'handcrafted' paper mache figurine, were all purchased and/or made with love.
And here's a bit of free advice: don't ever throw them out, because it doesn't matter how old they get, your children will never forget. They are like little elephants!
At some point they will ask 'where is that (whatever it was) that I got you for Mother's Day?
You do not want to know what happened next!
On that note, enjoy the rest of your weekend.
Fiona Ferguson, Northern Daily Leader editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.