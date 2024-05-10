Making a real difference in local lives

The Northern Daily Leader
May 11 2024 - 9:00am
Drop in and see the friendly team at Planet Fitness Tamworth to find out how they can help you. Picture Supplied
Like any good business, Planet Fitness Tamworth invests heavily into making sure they're a part of the local community. From personalised training sessions to mental health recovery, the dedicated team is there to help members achieve their goals, however Creative Director Gjenae Rosekelly said there were many ways they were involved in the community. "Planet Fitness supports a handful of local sporting teams, right now we sponsor the Tamworth Netball Association and also the North Tamworth Bears in rugby league, and we also donated a shed's worth of used equipment to the Bears to support their training room," she said. "We've reached out to a few more organisations in hoping we can continue to find a way to sponsor or support them too."

