Making a real difference in local lives

Like any good business, Planet Fitness Tamworth invests heavily into making sure they're a part of the local community. From personalised training sessions to mental health recovery, the dedicated team is there to help members achieve their goals, however Creative Director Gjenae Rosekelly said there were many ways they were involved in the community. "Planet Fitness supports a handful of local sporting teams, right now we sponsor the Tamworth Netball Association and also the North Tamworth Bears in rugby league, and we also donated a shed's worth of used equipment to the Bears to support their training room," she said. "We've reached out to a few more organisations in hoping we can continue to find a way to sponsor or support them too."
As always with regional businesses, support is a two-way street, but Gjenae said their team had a slightly different take on things. "Our attitude is to support us so that we can support you and I know I sound like a broken record, but we just want to help the community be their healthiest and happiest selves," she said. "We have the facilitates, we have the equipment, we have the encouraging staff, we are the most affordable prices in town, so we just need you to have the courage to walk in the doors and we will help you do the rest."
Planet Fitness lives up to their strong reputation and Gjenae said there were a number of things that helped them stand our from the rest of the industry, including one key focus. "What makes us different is our Judgement Free Philosophy, and this philosophy means that everyone in the gym knows they're part of a place that fosters a welcoming and comfortable environment for all where you respect and value one another.
"Within our hiring and onboarding process we make sure that our core values align with those who want to work with us, so we carefully select people who will honour and promote our judgement free attitude," she said. "We believe that embodying our philosophy throughout the hiring process sets us up for success and sets us apart from other gyms, and Planet Fitness also has things like our 'World Class Facilities' rule, where our staff clean the entire gym every day."
Planet Fitness provides the best gym experience with over 2000 square metres of brand-new state of the art equipment. They offer free fitness training to help people start out with a certified trainer and a free personalised session where the trainer sits down and creates a fitness plan for you catered to your specific goals. Memberships start from as low as $5 per week and their luxurious Planet Fitness Black Card Spa is just $9.95 per week.
With the gym open 24/7, Gjenae said the best way to find out about everything on offer is to visit them in person. "We offer free one day trials so you can see if you feel energised, comfortable, and happy at our gym," she said. "We will also take you on a tour of the gym, show you our Black Card Spa, and our friendly membership consultants will answer any and every question you have, we're here to help." For more information, visit www.planetfitnessaustralia.com.au/gyms/tamworth-nsw.
