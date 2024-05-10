The Northern Daily Leader
Chance to celebrate a fantastic milestone

May 11 2024 - 9:00am
With a base membership of just five dollars a week, Planet Fitness focuses on being a gym that anyone can afford and where everyone is welcome. Picture Supplied
Local Tamworth gym, Planet Fitness, is getting ready to celebrate their first birthday and have some fantastic plans in store. Creative Director Gjenae Rosekelly said both staff and members were looking forward to the celebrations. "We're throwing a party of course complete with free food catered by Guzman Y Gomez, a huge cake made by one of our members, and free nutrition tasting stalls by ASN and East Coast Supplements," she said. "There's also massive prizes to win including a 12 month Black Card Spa membership, fitness competitions run by our trainer Nick, plus speeches from Dallas Rosekelly and members."

