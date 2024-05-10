Chance to celebrate a fantastic milestone

While running any business takes a lot of effort, motivating others while looking after their welfare and provide personalised services can be a challenge, a challenge Gjenae said their team is more than ready for. "We're in the business of changing people's lives, so when you stay grounded to your core mission it becomes easy to manage all the stress that comes along with it," she said. "I know the entire team are fuelled by hearing member's stories about how coming to the gym has impacted them physically, mentally, and emotionally, and when you think you're having your worst day, seeing a friendly face give you a smile and a wave is the best motivator."