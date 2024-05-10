Chance to celebrate a fantastic milestone

Local Tamworth gym, Planet Fitness, is getting ready to celebrate their first birthday and have some fantastic plans in store. Creative Director Gjenae Rosekelly said both staff and members were looking forward to the celebrations. "We're throwing a party of course complete with free food catered by Guzman Y Gomez, a huge cake made by one of our members, and free nutrition tasting stalls by ASN and East Coast Supplements," she said. "There's also massive prizes to win including a 12 month Black Card Spa membership, fitness competitions run by our trainer Nick, plus speeches from Dallas Rosekelly and members."
Owner of Planet Fitness Tamworth, Dallas Rosekelly, started his journey having moved to Newcastle in his twenties where he became obsessed with going to the local gym for his mental health. Realising the joy and clarity it brought to him and describing it being a place he could escape to, he realised the positive impact gyms could have on people's lives, and opened his first gym.
Having run gyms now for 29 years, alongside his daughters Gjenae and Montana, the fitness gurus are very happy with their decision to open Planet Fitness in Tamworth, a town that they fell in love with due to the friendly and genuine people.
The result was a brand-new state of the art facility for their health and wellness, and Gjenae said the last 12 months had seen some incredible results. "Planet Fitness Tamworth has surpassed 4200 members within its first year, and it's the unique stories we hear from these members that are our greatest achievements.
"We have people who no longer have diabetes, who have regained their confidence, who have lost over 50 kilograms, and some who say they have made lifelong friends," she said. "When you hear that your business has made a positive impact on someone's life, and that you're the reason they can now get out of bed it's a pretty special feeling."
While running any business takes a lot of effort, motivating others while looking after their welfare and provide personalised services can be a challenge, a challenge Gjenae said their team is more than ready for. "We're in the business of changing people's lives, so when you stay grounded to your core mission it becomes easy to manage all the stress that comes along with it," she said. "I know the entire team are fuelled by hearing member's stories about how coming to the gym has impacted them physically, mentally, and emotionally, and when you think you're having your worst day, seeing a friendly face give you a smile and a wave is the best motivator."
While Planet Fitness Tamworth has had an amazing first 12 months in business, Gjenae said they won't rest on their laurels and have a number of goals they want to achieve moving forward. "We want to reach more people in the community to continue to change lives," she said. "We know how hard it can be to walk into a gym after many years of avoiding it, but we want to show people it's not a scary place, we'll open our doors to anyone and make sure they feel comfortable, safe and not judged."
By the end of the decade, Gjenae said they want to be a place that locals can call home. "We want dropping into Planet Fitness to be a part of everyone's health and wellness routines," she said. "We want to sponsor more sporting groups, team up with more local businesses, and help lower obesity rates in Tamworth and build a better future for everyone."
