How regional community feedback led to revised HTP corridor

Thank you Hunter community for your invaluable feedback on the Hunter Transmission Project (HTP) so far.
The Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo) invited input, suggestions and local knowledge on a preliminary (or draft) corridor for the HTP in late 2023.
We received more than 250 submissions and dozens of in-person conversations took place, which allowed us to engage early on the project and collect feedback that has led to a revised corridor.
The HTP is critical as NSW's remaining coal-fired power stations close.
The new 500 kilovolt transmission line will deliver electricity to the grid from the Renewable Energy Zones in the New England and Central-West Orana regions.
This clean energy from solar and wind will provide us with a reliable electricity supply for our homes and businesses in years to come.
The overwhelming majority of the early feedback we received was constructive.
The need for the HTP itself isn't in question.
Here are just some of the highlights:
Route selection and a desire to use existing transmission lines instead of building a new easement was another strong theme in the early community feedback we received.
We'll continue engaging with the community on the reasons we can't use the existing infrastructure.
The existing lines are too small to carry energy from our Renewable Energy Zones, but we'll need them to keep the lights on while we build new lines like the HTP.
It's likely we'll need a second 500 kV transmission line (HTP2) within 10 years.
This could be achieved by upgrading the existing 330 kV easement - because the HTP will be able to provide energy security while it's upgraded.
The Hunter is at the heart of the state's energy transition, and we appreciate the value community is adding to the HTP.
If you're interested in knowing more about the project and the revised corridor, please read the report Shaping the HTP on EnergyCo's website energyco.nsw/htp.
There will be more opportunities for the community to shape the HTP through the upcoming environmental impact statement process.
