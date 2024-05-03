Grace is always asked this question. 'I'm just hoping something will pop up'

Grace Shanley found a safe port amid the storm.
Nestled in a shaded area next to the grandstand at Dungowan Recreation Reserve on an idyllic Saturday afternoon, the 17-year-old was afforded a brief respite from the intense drama that is her life.
Shanley had just played centre for the Cowgirls in their 10-0 win over the Bulldogs, and she was prompted by the Leader to detail her uncertainty about her future as she negotiates year 12 at McCarthy Catholic College.
"I'm not too sure yet," she replied, when asked if she had decided on a post-school path for herself, adding that she got asked that question "a lot".
"But I've got absolutely no idea what I'm gonna do. I'm just hoping that something will pop up, and I'll just jump at it when it does."
Shanley has thought about becoming a teacher or a police officer.
"I've honestly changed [my mind] at least 20 times in the last six months," she said, adding: "I'm confident in thinking I'll figure something out, or something will ... you know, I'm just waiting for it to come up."
Another key element in the teen's life that she is eagerly waiting to come up is the Cowgirls' clash against the Magpies at Werris Creek on June 1, 2024.
Her elder sister, Chloe, plays for the Magpies. The sisters were "very close", Shanley said.
In fact, they played together at Dungowan last year before 21-year-old Chloe switched clubs. Shanley said there was a possibility she would oppose Chloe in the centres when the sides met.
"It will be very special," she said of the impending clash, adding that it was "hard" not having her sister by her side at the Cowgirls.
Juggling high school while doing a certificate 3 in education support at TAFE was also hard, Shanley said.
"I struggled a bit the last few years, but I've stuck at it."
