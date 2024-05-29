It's all he can remember wanting to do and Thomas 'wouldn't have it any other way'

Thomas Barnwell was too young to remember much about his homeland, but it remains ingrained in him.
Talking to the Inverell captain you quickly pick up the hint of an African accent.
"It's stubborn, probably a bit like the Irish accent," he joked of the lilt that still lingers more than two decades after he left Zimbabwe.
The back/second-rower was five when his father John, who actually grew up in south east Ireland, and mother Carol, decided to relocate the family to Australia for "safety and business" reasons.
"Both my parents are vets," Barnwell reflected.
"When all the farms packed up, we just didn't have an income anymore."
At the time, through its land reform program, the government had the power to compulsorily acquire farmlands, and many of the predominantly white owners were being forced off their land.
Emigrating in 2002, they made their home in Toowoomba, where his parents established and ran their own clinic, and equine practice.
Barnwell moved to Inverell in late 2020 for work opportunities after graduating from uni.
A "chip off the old block" as the saying goes, he too is a vet.
"I think it was in the blood," he said of following in his parents' footsteps.
All he can ever remember wanting to do, he loves it.
"I wouldn't have it any other way," he said.
"And very happy to be in Inverell too. It's a good little town."
The 27-year-old lives with his partner on "a little block" with a couple of hundred acres, and when not lacing up the boots, likes to throw a line in.
The 2024 season is his fourth with the Highlanders after joining the season after he moved to town, knowing it was a good way to meet people.
It is his first though with the 'c' next to his name after being "lucky enough" to be appointed captain.
After not figuring in the finals in 2023, nearing the mid-point of the season the Highlanders sit fourth and have produced some eye-catching results, notably beating Pirates and almost knocking off defending champions Moree.
Barnwell said a lot of the credit for their improvement has to go to their coach, and inspirational half-back, Jack Jack.
"He's brought everyone along with him," he said.
"He's holding us to account to turn up to training and making that a personal responsibility."
"So I think boys are taking responsibility for their own actions and the outcome of the games. Whereas last year it was a bit more turn up and whatever happens I think."
They will wrap up the first round against Scone at home on Saturday, and will be looking to bounce back after going down to Gunnedah 36-19 on the weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.