Home-grown health program goes national to tackle diabetes crisis

A home-grown program for helping patients with Type 2 diabetes will soon inform nationwide policy after years of success in small-town communities.
The health and lifestyle program "Too Deadly for Diabetes" was developed by Gomeroi man Ray Kelly with the hopes of reversing diabetes in local Indigenous communities.
"Our participants are seeing improvements in their blood sugar and blood pressure within days," Mr Kelly said.
"It also has a great flow on effect for the community, with the participants' family and friends being inspired along with the health care professionals providing the program."
Operated primarily through local Aboriginal Medical Services, Too Deadly for Diabetes (TDFD) has been making waves since its inception in back in 2017.
Having a culturally-informed approach to tackling the disease is essential, as Indigenous Australians suffer higher rates of diabetes as well as a higher rate of hospitalisation and death from diabetes than non-Indigenous Australians.
The 10-week program focuses on sustainable weight loss, healthy eating, and physical activity; key components in managing and preventing Type 2 diabetes.
"Across NSW we've worked with 16 communities so far and they've lost more than 5800 kilos in total," Mr Kelly told the Leader.
One such success story is Jason Allan, CEO of the Walhallow Local Aboriginal Land Council, who says he lost about 20 kilos over the program's 10 weeks.
Mr Allan said the program is flexible and affordable, making healthy eating accessible to all.
"It's been a great experience. It gives you a base to balance your diet on you can adapt to your life situation," he said.
"It's really important because it shows how eating healthy doesn't have to be expensive. It's got a pretty basic eating plan that's really easy to maintain even when you're on the go."
He said his wife joined him on the program after seeing his success, and also managed to lose "about 10 to 15 kilos".
A more recent success story is Gomeroi community leader Ted Fields, who told the Leader his diabetes symptoms nearly vanished within his first week on the program.
After years of success in local Gomeroi communities, the rest of the country has started taking notice, and Mr Kelly has been invited to write the book on tackling the preventable disease.
Earlier this year the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners asked the Quirindi-born physiologist to author the organisation's new guidelines for Aboriginal Health on healthy eating, physical activity, and overweight/obesity.
After catching the attention of the NSW government, Mr Kelly's program received a significant funding boost in August 2023, enabling its expansion into more communities across the state, including Tamworth and Werris Creek.
Earlier this month, NSW Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park visited the Tamworth Aboriginal Medical Service and said it's clear to him that expanding the program was money well spent.
"The success stories I hear from Too Deadly for Diabetes are truly remarkable," Mr Park said.
"This program not only empowers individuals to lead healthier lives but also fosters a ripple effect of positive change within communities."
Too Deadly for Diabetes is open to new participants and nearly anyone can sign up through their local Aboriginal Medical Service.
Mr Kelly says the program is for any person at risk of diabetes, including people with a family history or "just carrying a bit of extra weight".
"Those who have recently been diagnosed or are pre-diabetic should really jump on because it's so easy to turn around at that stage," he said.
