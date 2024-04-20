Lost pythons, new citizens and Anzac memories: what did you miss?

It's not every day Tamworth shoppers find they are sharing their retail strip with a coastal carpet python - or any snake for that matter - but that's what happened on April 15. A few eagle-eyed shoppers noticed the serpent chilling in trees along Peel Street in front of Chemist Warehouse.
A call for help went out and Reptile Rescue's Jayden Wallis arrived with plastic tub in hand to collect the obviously lost python. When we last heard, Jayden was still search for it's owner.
Youth Week kicked off with an amazing display of local skateboarders in Viaduct Park, and Tamworth's newly elected youth mayor Rory Davis at the helm.
Rory's message was focused on empowering the region's youth, while the free skateboards on offer were also a huge hit.
Tamworth welcomed 32 new Australian citizens, in an upbeat citizenship ceremony on April 18. The new citizens, who came from a wide variety of countries, including India, the Philippines and Uganda, gathered with family and friends at the local community centre for the celebration.
The inquest into the death of Gomeroi teenager Mark Anthony Haines finished its second week however failed to reach a conclusion. Unfortunately for Mark's family, and his uncle, Don Craigie who has dedicated the last three decades to uncovering the truth, the inquest has been adjourned to October.
Kootingal locals welcomed the news their new library should be completed by September. The library is part of the $2 million redevelopment of the Kootingal War Memorial Hall, to provide the purpose-built library plus a community room, kitchen facilities, and shop.
Finally, as we head into Anzac Day, we learned how the discovery of a long lost suitcase belonging to a WWII veteran Stanley Allen, provided the impetus for a research project undertaken by school children to learn about and honour his incredible life.
