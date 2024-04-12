Let the games begin: Kay named in extended Boomers Olympic squad

Nick Kay's dream of competing at a second Olympics is a step closer with the Tamworth export on Thursday named in the extended Boomers Olympic squad.
The 22-strong squad will participate in a final training camp in July following which the final 12 to compete in Paris will be selected.
Kay, who since debuting at the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup has become a Boomers mainstay - even captaining them on occasion in recent times - is one of 10 of the bronze medal-winning team from Tokyo named in the squad, which features a mix of international and NBL talent.
"We've been actively monitoring the Aussie players across international leagues in USA, Europe and Asia as well as domestically in the NBL and we're confident in the potential chemistry of this list," coach Brian Goorjian said.
"The complexity of international tournaments like the Olympics is that you have a relatively short window to train and prepare - so you have to identify and implement a style works fast and amplifies the collective skill set."
The Boomers have been drawn in Group A alongside Canada and the winners from the Greece Qualifying Tournament (either Greece, Slovenia, New Zealand, Croatia, Egypt and the Dominican Republic) and Spain Qualifying Tournament (Spain, Lebanon, Angola, Finland, Poland & Bahamas).
Despite being referenced externally as the 'Group of Death' the level of opposition adds to the motivation for Goorjian.
"We're really excited at this opportunity. The consensus is that the tournament will be at an unseen level with the talent and international NBA star-power across the teams," he said.
"I will emphasise and instil with the group that we're not aiming to match or replicate the style of game heading our way from other nations. Our goal is to beat them."
"We're going to play Aussie ball. And we're going to go at them with all we've got."
