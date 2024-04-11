Three-vehicle accident closes Oxley highway

Two serious accidents, one a fatal, closed roads to the west and east of Tamworth on Thursday, April 11.
At this stage, details about both incidents are still sketchy.
West of Tamworth, two people were trapped after a truck and two cars collided on the Oxley Highway, closing the road in both directions just before 3.30pm.
Emergency services attended the accident site, where two vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Oxley Police said the extent of injuries of those involved was unknown at this stage.
Traffic was being diverted via Attunga, and Live Traffic NSW has advised travellers to expect delays.
Earlier in the day, a person was killed in a single truck accident on Barry Road at Devil's Elbow - a known dangerous corner on the road between Nundle and Hanging Rock.
The accident occurred about 1.20pm and was attended by emergency services.
Oxley Police said the truck had rolled five metres down an embankment and struck a tree.
The truck had been carrying cattle, and a Local Land Services' veterinarian was attending the scene to inspect the cattle.
Police said the road remained closed in both directions.
For updated details as they happen go to livetraffic.com
