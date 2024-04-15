Dedicated support for every student Advertising Feature

Armidale Secondary College supports disadvantaged students, ensuring they have access to the resources and opportunities necessary for success. Picture Supplied

Armidale Secondary College (ASC) recognises that every student is unique, with their own strengths, challenges, and potential for growth. It is dedicated to empowering every student, regardless of their background or challenges they may face.



Their robust framework of targeted learning, personalised support, and access to essential resources, ensures that Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander students, students with disabilities, those from disadvantaged backgrounds, and students with mental health issues, receive the assistance they need to thrive academically and personally.

For students with disabilities and learning difficulties, ASC provides tailored support to meet their unique learning needs through specialised programs in mainstream and Support Unit settings. Individualised education plans, small group tuition, disability provisions and assistive technologies give students every opportunity to excel in their studies.



Learning and Support teachers (LaSTs) and School Learning Support Officers (SLSOs) work collaboratively to further support student needs, within the classroom and in small group settings. ASC fosters an environment of understanding and acceptance, where students feel valued and included in all aspects of school life.

Recognising the importance of addressing mental health concerns among students, ASC has implemented comprehensive support systems. A professional psychology team and mental health professionals are readily available to offer guidance, counselling, and interventions when needed.



Additionally, the college prioritises mental health education and awareness initiatives to promote well-being and resilience among students. A prime example is ASC's Student Support Officer who provides personalised care to ensure the wellbeing of each student.



Offering an empathetic ear and understanding, they foster a school community where every student feels cared for and empowered to succeed. Their role exemplifies the importance of individualised support in nurturing student wellbeing amidst the demands of academic and personal life.

In its commitment to equity and diversity, the school extends support to disadvantaged students, ensuring they have access to the resources and opportunities necessary for success. Their teachers and staff work tirelessly to level the playing field and provide every student with a chance to fulfill their potential.

Moreover, ASC recognises the unique challenges faced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students, and those for whom English is a second language or dialect. Through culturally responsive teaching practices and partnerships with Aboriginal communities and language support services, the school strives to create an inclusive and supportive learning environment for all students.

Central to ASC's ethos is the belief every student deserves the chance to thrive. With dedicated teachers, caring support staff, and a culture of empathy and understanding, the school empowers students to overcome obstacles, pursue passions, and reach their goals.

