Flashback Friday: 2007 was memorable for a catchy slogan and birthday bridge

The year was 2007 which, for our older readers, will be remembered for a catchy and famous political campaign slogan: Kevin 07.
This now-famous piece of political campaign brilliance helped catapult Labor's Kevin Rudd into the prime ministership following the defeat of the Liberal's John Howard in the November federal election.
Who could forget the slogan, which was everywhere.
There were plenty more memorable events from the year. The following are just a few that come to mind.
The Sydney Harbour Bridge celebrated it's 75th anniversary on March 18, with more than 200,000 people walking across "The Coathanger" to mark the occasion.
For the gamers among our readers, who remembers the launch of the PlayStation 3 gaming console on March 23? A year after the release of Microsoft's Xbox 360.
Our belief in how good George Miller's 2006 movie Happy Feet was, was confirmed when it won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in February 2007.
Finally, we all love a bit of morning talkback radio, and 2007 will be remembered a the year one of Australia's legends retired. John Laws, known as the "Golden Tonsils" had hosted a morning radio program on a number of Sydney-based radio stations for the proceeding 50 years. However, he didn't stay retired long, returning to the "waves" in 2011, and at 88, is still making waves with his opinions today.
