Flashback Friday: 2007 was memorable for a catchy slogan and birthday bridge

Finally, we all love a bit of morning talkback radio, and 2007 will be remembered a the year one of Australia's legends retired. John Laws, known as the "Golden Tonsils" had hosted a morning radio program on a number of Sydney-based radio stations for the proceeding 50 years. However, he didn't stay retired long, returning to the "waves" in 2011, and at 88, is still making waves with his opinions today.

