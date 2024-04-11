Students celebrate record fundraising efforts with popular colour run

Tamworth South Public School (TSPS) students were ready to run and get splattered in colour on Wednesday, April 10, all for a good cause.
The school's first Walk-a-thon and Colour Explosion Family Fun Day was all about raising money and awareness for the Heart Foundation whilst having fun and bringing the TSPS school community together, said Year 6 classroom teacher and organiser Jillian Nean.
As proof of the school's generosity, student fundraising activities collected a record $17,026.80 this year, which included some last minute donations on the day. This was up from $10,000 in 2023.
While the school holds an annual fundraising event, traditionally it has been a Jump Rope for Heart. Miss Nean said the decision to switch to the colour run was a huge success with the children.
"We've not held a colour run before and I have been thinking we might switch between the events - but there could be some disappointed students next year if we go back to a Jump Rope for Heart instead of colour run," Miss Nean said.
"The school community and enthusiasm is great - we had more than 100 parents and siblings attend the day, and many were happy to join in," she said.
All children were asked to dress in white t-shirts, and old shoes or thongs to change into where possible, so the amazing rainbow of colours from the event really popped.
The action kicked off at 12pm, with children from Kindergarten to Year 2 walking the football field, then the colour obstacle, followed by Years 3 to 6 students walking the nearby Tamworth Golf Club course and then the colour obstacle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.