The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Students celebrate record fundraising efforts with popular colour run

By Emma Downey
Updated April 11 2024 - 2:56pm, first published 2:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Gareth Gardner

Tamworth South Public School (TSPS) students were ready to run and get splattered in colour on Wednesday, April 10, all for a good cause.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.