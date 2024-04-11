Lemuel's locked and loaded: Silisia set for long-awaited return to the ring

2024 has begun on a stuttering note for Lemuel Silisia.
The Tamworth-based boxer was initially supposed to enter the ring for his third professional bout in February, before personal circumstances intervened and forced the fight off.
Then, once he was able to book a spot on this Saturday's Bad Intentions 9 fight card in Gunnedah, the next challenge was finding an opponent.
Silisia's coach, Jamie Carroll, wanted to challenge Silisia without completely outmatching him. But, given the Solomon Islander's power and nasty knockouts in his first two fights, prospective adversaries are not exactly lining up to fight him.
"Everyone knows that Lems is a big puncher," Carroll said.
"I guess he's been avoided, but we're also trying to place him well, too. We're not trying to take too big a steps, and Lems had a limited amateur background so we've got to make sure we're progressing him through the ranks."
Eventually, they booked the Indonesian-based Bima Prakosa, a veteran of 10 fights.
Though his record stands at one win and nine losses, Carroll said they will not underestimate the 33-year-old.
"He's a very durable opponent, and definitely someone we're not taking lightly," he said.
"He's gone the distance many times with some really good fighters ... he's definitely a tricky opponent. In his last fight, he knocked the guy down, so he's got power, he's very awkward, switches between southpaw and orthodox, and if he gets a sniff of a victory, he'll be there to spoil the night."
In the early days of the training camp for this bout, Carroll believes Silisia struggled with his motivation due to the wait for an opponent.
But in the last month, the welterweight has found his fire and is determined to produce an emphatic finish on the night.
He has also benefited from training with RevFit and Fit 2 Function, which has him "in tip-top order" and "absolutely ripped".
"We had locked in a few different opponents, so there were different weight categories that we were prepared to move around in," Carroll said.
"And I think that sort of affected Lems in a little way. But the last few weeks, especially once we locked in an opponent, he's got the eye of the tiger and he's ready to put some hands on [Prakosa]."
With the fight in Gunnedah, Silisia will also have the advantage of what is effectively his home turf.
Ever since moving to Tamworth in 2021, he has been adopted by the North West community and will have a strong contingent of supporters out at the Gunnedah Town Hall.
"We're very grateful to Black 'n' Blue Boxing [who run the event] for putting us on out there at Gunnedah," Carroll said.
"We're hoping to deliver for the fans out there."
