Community rejoices as build begins on 'amazing' mental health unit

Tamworth carers are thrilled with excitement as main works finally begin on a new mental health unit the community has been demanding for seven years.
Long-time carers Di and Don Wyatt from the Tamworth Mental Health Carers' Support Network each let out a big cheer as the first sod was turned on the new Tamworth Mental Health Unit on Tuesday, April 9.
The support network pushed hard for the inclusion of an adolescent and children's treatment centre in the new unit, so kids in crisis will no longer be shipped to Newcastle in their time of need.
"It's absolutely amazing, just amazing to have this [planning] part of it done. Now we just gotta wait to see it grow," Di Wyatt said.
The state government missed its promise to start main construction works on Banksia by the end of 2023, but told the Leader the community's patience will be rewarded.
"The project had a change in scope which brought about the addition of that children and adolescent space," Hunter New England Local Health District General Manager of Mental Health, Jonathan Holt, said.
"That required a re-design which contributed to the delay, but we will catch that up and be ready to open the doors by late 2025."
Tamworth hospital and the existing Banksia Mental Health Unit will continue to operate as normal during construction.
Tuesday's sod-turning ceremony began with a stirring welcome to country from Gomeroi Elder Uncle Neville Sampson.
Mr Holt said the welcome served as a prescient reminder NSW Health hasn't always pursued culturally safe practices, and emphasised the state-of-the-art Banksia facility will be accessible for everyone.
"Throughout this process we've been committed to co-design, co-designing with our wonderful carers as well as our local Aboriginal communities," he said.
"The whole intent of that is for us to create a sense of place, a sense of place for all our consumers and a strong connection to country."
The new Tamworth Mental Health Unit will replace the existing 25-bed Banksia Unit, providing 37 beds for adults, older people and adolescents.
Health Infrastructure Executive Director of Rural and Regional projects Amanda Bock said the turning of the first sod is a huge milestone in delivering the new building.
"The Tamworth community will benefit from a contemporary mental health unit, which will enhance the delivery of health services in a modern, culturally safe and supportive environment," Ms Bock said.
Health Infrastructure Project Director Michael Brooks said the government is proud to partner with Hansen Yuncken, a Melbourne-based construction company, to deliver the project.
"We're very excited to have them as a delivery partner. They've got some great plans for engaging with the local community and providing lots of local job opportunities," Mr Brooks said.
The old Banksia will be retained and re-purposed as an expansion to Tamworth hospital.
As the build gets underway, a major concern is how the government will provide adequate staff for the new facility.
Tamworth hospital is already struggling with severe staff shortages allegedly putting lives at risk.
The Hunter New England local health district said the new facility itself will attract workers, a message echoed by Tamworth's local member.
"There's always a challenge when you look at getting medical health clinicians out to regional NSW but if you provide five-star facilities - the very best working environment - like we're going to have here, you'll find that they will come," Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson said.
On whether he thinks the facility will be ready to see patients in 2025, Mr Anderson said unforeseen circumstances can always cause delays, but for now he's confident the new unit will be completed on time and within budget.
"We'll be keeping [the government] to account, no doubt we'll be requesting frequent updates, and the Tamworth Mental Health Carers' Support Network are a group not to be messed with, so if this thing gets of track they will very clearly and very quickly bring it back on track," he said.
Ms Wyatt from the carers' network said she agrees with the local member.
"I've already spoken to the project manager and told her I will be talking to her quite often because we're not going to sit back and let this happen, we want to be in on it all the way," she said.
"It was never just about the co-design, it was always about seeing this thing finished."
The Tamworth Mental Health Unit at Tamworth hospital is being delivered as part of the NSW Government's $700 million Statewide Mental Health Infrastructure Program.
