Teenagers charged with property offences in Tamworth

Three boys, aged 14, 15 and 16, will face court next month, charged following an aggravated break-in on the weekend.
About 9.20pm on Sunday, April 7, three teens allegedly entered a home on McRae Street, Hillvue, and stole an 80cc motorbike.
A short time later police located three boys on Alexis Street.
They were arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station.
During a search of the boys, police allegedly located two knives and a laser pointer.
The motorbike was recovered in McRae Street.
The older boy has been charged with special aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence-weapon; have in custody a laser pointer in public place; and custody of knife in public place.
The younger boys were each charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence-armed; and custody of knife in public place.
All three teenagers were granted conditional bail to appear before a children's court on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.
Inquiries are continuing as part of Operation Regional Mongoose.
Operation Regional Mongoose is a high-visibility police operation to tackle serious property-related crime committed predominately by young offenders.
