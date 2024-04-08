Viaduct repair work will close road, detour overnight traffic

Work is continuing to repair the rail viaduct over Peel Street after it was damaged in early March.
Peel Street, between O'Connell Street and Macquarie Street, will be closed nightly, while the repair work is carried out, starting next week.
UGL Regional Linx (UGLRL), the service provider responsible for the operations and maintenance of the Country Regional Network, are planning repair works for the Peel Street Viaduct, with nightwork occurring between April 15 to 25.
The work will be carried out during the week and on weekends.
Peel Street, between O'Connell Street and Macquarie Street, will be closed to all traffic overnight, between 6pm and 6am.
Light vehicles will be detoured via O'Connell, Marius, and Macquarie streets.
While heavy vehicles will be sent via the Oxley Highway, to Dampier Street and Jewry Street.
Some minor repairs have already been completed on the Marius Street viaduct.
That section of track was damaged when a flat-bed truck transporting an excavator hit the overpass at about 10pm on Saturday, March 16, just a fortnight after the first incident.
Once the Peel Street repairs are finalised and the track deemed safe for trains, rail services between Werris Creek and Armidale will resume.
That will most likely be the end of the month.
NSW TrainLink is updating booked customers to advise of the changes.
