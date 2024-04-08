'It's not a given': Roosters start search for redemption on dominant note

There are two ways to respond to heartbreak.
The first is to wallow in self-pity and let the weight of the emotion become incapacitating. The second is to learn from it, move on, and be better for the experience.
In the wake of their 64-4 victory on Sunday, it is clear that the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters women have chosen to do the latter after their gut-wrenching grand final loss to the North Tamworth Bears last year.
And though there is no question that their opponents, the Narrabri Blues, have struggled in recent seasons, Roosters coach Jeff Faint knew they would be a good test for his side.
"Narrabri has been a team that's given us a little bit of grief in the last couple of years," Faint said.
"We've managed to beat them, but not convincingly as we did yesterday. But we've had a really good preseason, it's been a long one and the girls are all fit."
Monique Corbett, who swept the Group 4 league tag awards last year, was back to her high-scoring best with three tries and six conversions, while Kasey Fulwood was named Players' Player and both Emily Ryan and stand-in captain Maddie Roach also came in for praise from Faint.
With several individual standouts and a strong effort across the park, the Roosters swept the Blues aside in an emphatic start to their season.
And what pleased Faint the most about their showing, other than that it propelled them to the top of the ladder, is that the players have "most definitely" taken away the important lessons from the 2023 final, which they lost by four points.
"[They've learned] from that hurt," he said.
"To be so close but so far away, it resonates and sits with you. We want to right the wrongs, not to take anything away from Norths, but we want to be premiers.
"They've got that hunger and that desire, and I'm sure they've grown from it."
It was, however, only round one. And Faint knows all too well that they are yet to test themselves against the other finalists from last year in Norths, Dungowan, or Gunnedah.
And just because they made the big dance in 2023, they are not guaranteed of a spot this year.
Indeed, Faint wants to guard against complacency in the side.
"They have to work for it again," he said.
"It's not a given, just because they were there last year that they'll be there again this year. You see that so often in sport, people get close and then fade away and miss that premiership window."
