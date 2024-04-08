Three teens charged following aggravated break-in

The 16-year-old was charged with: aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal; take and drive conveyance without consent of owner; two counts of recklessly deal with proceeds of crime; two counts of goods suspected stolen in/on premises; three counts of enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence; aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal; be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner; and breach of bail.