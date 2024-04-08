Three teens charged following aggravated break-in

Three teenage boys have been charged in relation to an aggravated break-in in the state's north.
At about 2.45am on Saturday, April 6, three youths allegedly forced entry into a home on Chester Street, Moree, and stole electronic devices, cash, a watch, personal documentation and a Mitsubishi ASX.
About 9am the vehicle was located burnt out on Anne Street, Moree.
At about 10.25am on Sunday, April 7, police executed a search warrant at a home in Moree and arrested three boys aged 14,16 and 17.
Officers located and seized, car keys, electronic devices, a watch, a knife, bags of cannabis seeds, prohibited weapons, and mobile phones.
The 17-year-old boy was charged with: aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal; two counts of be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner; two counts of possess prohibited drug; two counts of goods suspected stolen in/on premises; three counts of enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence; and recklessly deal with proceeds of crime.
The 16-year-old was charged with: aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal; take and drive conveyance without consent of owner; two counts of recklessly deal with proceeds of crime; two counts of goods suspected stolen in/on premises; three counts of enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence; aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal; be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner; and breach of bail.
The 14-year-old boy was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner; recklessly deal with proceeds of crime; goods suspected stolen in/on premises; and breach of bail.
All three boys were refused bail to appear at a children's court on Monday, April 8.
Inquiries under Operation Regional Mongoose continue.
Operation Regional Mongoose is a high-visibility police operation to tackle serious property-related crime committed predominately by young offenders.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.