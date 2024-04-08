Psychs on Bikes stop in for a check of Tamworth's mental health

What started out as a small group of medical professionals who enjoyed a motorbike ride has turned into a serious pastime that is helping to save the lives of people across the nation.
Psychs on Bikes is the unlikely name of this community and health-minded group, which was founded in 2012 by Dr Joe Dunn, a private psychiatrist based in Cremorne in Sydney and avid motorcyclist.
The group of volunteer motorcycling mental health practitioners and nurses enjoy a bike ride as well as providing free health checks to the community and raising awareness of mental health issues.
Their latest trip brought the Psychs on Bikes - a psychiatrist, three psychologists, a mental health nurse and social worker - to Tamworth on Monday, April 8, while on a ride from Goulburn to Grafton between April 6 to 13.
Setting up at Tamworth Jockey Club, the group spruiked free health checks to focus on what Dr Dunn described as the four silent killers: physically these are blood pressure and diabetes, and emotionally depression and alcohol.
"These are the things people can live with, often completely unaware that's what they are living with," he said.
"You might not know there is an issue until the very end when everything starts to go wrong - people can live with alcohol abuse and depression for years and be in denial about it."
Dr Dunn said the numbers taking advantage of the free heath checks in Tamworth were not large but were steady, and those wanting to discuss concerns were focused on what's happening in their life, issues with anxiety or panic, and some marital issues and life crises.
"These are the sorts of issues, more or less, we expect to find everywhere," he said.
Dr Dunn, who has been riding motorbikes since he was 15, said Psychs on Bikes was started quite by accident.
"I got this idea in my head that I wanted to ride the Nullabor, so one of my sons joined my small group for friends which had two psychiatrists and a psychologist.
"It was a witty friend who coined the name Psychs on Bikes and the name stuck."
The group rode the Nullabor, thinking the trip "really adventurous". Sitting in a pub at the end they decided to do it again, and invite any mental health professionals who wanted to join them.
"The following year, for 2012 our official first ride, we had 15 psychiatrists, psychologists and mental health nurses leave Cottesloe beach in Perth and ride to Bondi," Dr Dunn said.
"I've now done Perth to Sydney four times and ridden the Nullabor five times."
About three years ago the group did its biggest ride ever, around the whole country, in six weeks.
Dr Dunn said he had had no interest in starting a mental health charity, "just wanted to go for a bike ride" and people joined along.
"We eventually decided to do something for the community," he said
"Since 2012, we've done between 30 to 40 rides and seen between 2000 and 3000 people."
In the early days Dr Dunn said he knew nothing about rural and remote mental health but had "learned a lot in the years since".
Psychs on Bikes numbers have grown steadily, with the majority of its members psychiatrists, psychologists and mental health nurses, and social workers - "people with a tertiary qualification in terms of being able to council people and relate".
"We've learned over the years there's no point trying to invite people in because you are just talking to the converted, so what we do is come to a place like this," Dr Dunn said.
The group mainly heads to pubs, RSL clubs, men's sheds, a well as schools and workplaces to spread it's health message, screening for hypertension and diabetes, and suicide/mental health issues, while also chatting to locals about the impacts of mental and physical health.
"What we do is set up so we've got the bikes and banners and walk about with handouts," Dr Dunn said.
"We never quite know who is going to show up or how it's going to go down - sometimes it's quiet, other times we have people queuing ... it's pot luck, but we try to be there and engage with people."
Dr Dunn said occasionally they encountered people with really quite significant physical issues.
"About three years ago when we did the loop around Australia we stopped at a series of cattle stations in Queensland and the Northern Territory, saw 200 to 250 of their staff," he said.
"There was one young man that had blood pressure through the roof, and he was completely unaware of it - had he gone on much longer something bad could have happened."
The Psychs on Bikes team will head to Armidale on April 10 to run free health checks at the Armidale Visitor Information Centre from 2.30pm to 5pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.