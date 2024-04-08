Police arrest woman after another CBD brawl

A 20-year-old woman will front court next month, charged after a late-night brawl in Tamworth's CBD.
Emergency services were called to Fitzroy plaza at about 1am on Saturday, April 6, following reports of a scuffle outside the Post Office Hotel.
It's the second brawl in the Tamworth CBD in the last month.
Video of the alleged altercation, seen by the Leader, shows multiple police vehicles at the scene with officers splitting up a crowd of about a dozen people, with some shouting at others.
Police told the Leader no major injuries were reported, though a 44-year-old man sustained "minor cuts to his face".
"He did not require further treatment," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said officers took statements from witnesses before arresting a 20-year-old woman and taking her to Tamworth Police station.
She was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and given conditional bail to appear before Tamworth Local Court on Monday, May 6.
The alleged brawl on Saturday comes less than a month after a viral video emerged of a separate incident involving nearly 20 people allegedly fighting outside the Courthouse Hotel on March 10.
A 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man have been charged in relation to that.
