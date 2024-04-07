A debut to remember: Bre's 'special' first with Mum as next journey awaits

Every parent soon finds out that the quality time they enjoy with their children ends much sooner than they expect.
All too quickly, kids grow from youngsters who want to spend every minute with Mum and Dad to independent teenagers on the cusp of adulthood, ready to take on the world.
That is exactly why Sunday will go down in the annals of Tamworth's Allan family as a special day.
Because that is when, for the first time, Natasha Allan was able to coach and play alongside her 16-year-old daughter, Bre, as the Dungowan Cowgirls produced a sterling second-half effort to overcome the Moree Boars, 24-4.
Watching along, and advising the team from the sidelines, was Natasha's husband and Bre's father, Damien Allan.
"We generally are a family that lump around together," Natasha said.
"So it is good to be able to play alongside Breezy ... It's always special when you can play with your kids."
"It's good to play with Mum, I was excited to play with her," Bre said.
Their on-field time together will be limited this year, as the teenager chases a new opportunity.
Beginning in May, Bre will journey to Scone, where she will play rugby league for the Scone Thoroughbreds in their junior tackle competition.
It's a dream opportunity for the young woman, whose idol is her older brother and fellow Dungowan player, Braydon.
"I look up to Braydo," she said.
"He's been like my guard of honour. I follow every step he takes."
Bre elected to sign up with the Thoroughbreds after she impressed for the Greater Northern Tigers earlier this year, and "multiple people ... wanted me to go down there and play for them".
So, she will. And she aims to "see how far I can go".
But hopefully Bre's duties with Scone won't end her league tag season with Dungowan.
She intends to don a Cowgirls jersey whenever the dates line up, and wants to help them continue the bright start they produced against the Boars yesterday in Dungowan.
It was a strong performance, especially given that the scores were tied at 4-4 by the end of the first half.
As coach, Natasha has tried to instil a sense of ownership in the players, and said their half-time turnaround was due to the players recognising where they had gone wrong.
"This year, I'm very big on getting the girls to contribute, and getting the feedback from them on what works and what doesn't work," she said.
"So team talk at half time was exactly that feedback ... if they pick up on what their errors are, it's so much easier to get those improvements."
That mentality worked well, as the Cowgirls piled on 20 unanswered points in the latter 25 minutes of the game.
It started their season on the perfect note, and instilled in Natasha some confidence that her coaching ethos has resonated with the players and lead them in the right direction.
Now, after a bye next weekend, a faceoff with the defending premiers awaits.
"To play a game then have a bye is not ideal," Natasha said.
"Particularly when we have Norths in round three. But in saying that, it's two weeks of prep. We can look at what worked, what didn't, and go from there."
