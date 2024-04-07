'We really listen to the kids': the small school where size is a big deal

When it comes to the educational journey of students at Quirindi High, the school strives to cater for individual educational needs and interests.
And it's a philosophy that has proven fruitful.
Out of 2217 public schools in NSW, the small school has been listed amongst the most improved in the 2023 Higher School Certificate (HSC) results.
Principal Ian Worley said it's a testament to the hard work of both staff and students.
"For us, we are all about progress for kids, because we know that every kid is starting from a different place," he said.
"Our aim is to help them make as much progress as they can possibly make, but get them into their chosen pathways. And that is what is key."
Five Quirindi High students were listed on the NSW distinguished achievers honour roll.
And former student Molly Owens placed seventh in the state for Music.
With just 400 students enrolled, Mr Worley said staff begin to look at what the students need, from primary school.
"Our drawing area is from a lot of small schools, such as Spring Ridge, Blandford, Murrurundi, Wallabadah, Willow Tree, and other small schools," he said.
"So, when those kids come into Year 7 and 8, we work with a lot of our partner primary schools to make sure we have those initial programs for kids who need some additional support, but also accelerated learning.
"We cater for kids who really show an aptitude or traits towards learning. It is not always about academia; it is also about recognising their abilities."
And as the students progress, the staff are able to narrow in on their individual interests and start to help plan out their future pathways.
This can range from work experience and apprenticeships, to specific courses, and more.
"We really listen to the kids," Mr Worley said.
"As a smaller school, we offer a lot of bespoke programming for the students. So, if they need to learn a language or have a particular course, we make sure the kids can get access to the subjects they need."
Students in their final years are also mentored by staff.
"So, I mentor two kids and each week they sit down with me and we look at their study timetables, talk them through how to study, and their assignments," Mr Worley said.
"But we also talk about their future goals. So if they are the first in their family to go to university, we can help them navigate scholarships, applications, housing, and more.
"It helps the kids focus and get what they need, and we also help them with their social life and other things happening in their lives."
