Rodeo action is back on for the 2024 Gunnedah Show

When news broke of the abrupt cancellation of the much-anticipated annual Gunnedah Show rodeo on Wednesday, April 3, an outpouring of local disbelief followed.
But by Friday morning, April 5, news was rippling through the community that the event was back on, thanks to the involvement of long-time Gunnedah rodeo competitor Jess Norton and the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association (ABCRA), based in Tamworth.
Gunnedah Show Society president Kath Wilkinson said a lot of the community was disappointed by the initial rodeo cancellation, and committee members began looking for a solution to get the event up and running.
"The decision to cancel the rodeo in the first place was not an easy one for the committee, as the rodeo has always been a much-loved event at our annual show," she said.
When Miss Norton heard of the committee's predicament she volunteered to organise the rodeo on behalf of the show committee in affiliation with ABCRA.
As a result, the Gunnedah Show rodeo is back, as originally scheduled for Saturday, April 13.
"I'm just a member of the Gunnedah community who offered to help the show committee out of a pickle by putting something on at the show for the community," Miss Norton said.
"ABCRA has also been very accommodating."
ACBRA executive officer Craig Young told the Leader the association was happy to be back involved with the Gunnedah Show's rodeo.
The show committee has been affiliated with ABCRA for a number of years, and while its association with the rodeo ended in 2021, ABRCA continues through the upcoming Gunnedah Campdraft on May 25 and 26.
Mr Young said Miss Norton brought experience as a rodeo competitor as well as rodeo show secretary to her role, and that affiliation with the ABCRA for the 2024 rodeo was "financially prudent" to "ensure a good event would continue to be run at the Gunnedah Show".
"The ABCRA supplies guidelines, rules and recommendations and insurance cover for rodeo and campdraft in Australia, and we ensure the standard of animal welfare, work health and safety and competition standards are met at the highest level," Mr Young said.
Miss Norton said the rescheduled Gunnedah Show rodeo would be exactly the same as in past years.
"As far as the crowd will be concerned it will look exactly the same, there will be bull and bronc riders, team ropers, and steer wrestlers - all the same action people expect to see," she said.
Entries are now open, closing at 12pm on Wednesday, April 10.
The action starts at 4pm, with the fireworks to follow at 7.30pm and Sam Snape providing entertainment at the bar.
