Gabe never envisioned himself doing this - and there's 'no better feeling'

It was the rush Gabe Curry had been chasing, and it came via a sweetly timed right cross.
At the Doylo in Doyalson in September, 2023, the Tamworth muay thai fighter notched his first victory - and did so in spectacular fashion: a third round KO.
"No other feeling like it, honestly ... It's definitely the highest of highs, that's for sure," the 21-year-old said.
Making the moment even more special was the presence of Curry's loved ones at the contest. His fledgling fight career is a magnet for the closest people in his life.
They will again assemble when Curry fights for the third time, at the North Sydney Leagues Club on Friday night, April 5 (he lost via split decision in his ring debut last year). His latest assignment will be at 74 kilograms.
The Eureka Furniture warehouse/sales employee, who attended Farrer and Oxley High, said his life had "never been better" - and that was a direct result of muay thai.
"Between relationships and just family, it's helped in every aspect of life, honestly," he said, adding that he was "most definitely" surprised by that.
"I never thought punching someone in the head would have such positive effects in other parts of my life. It's definitely very positive."
Curry was 19 years old when he started muay thai training under Scott Chaffey at Chaffey's Martial Arts. He'd had no real combat sport experience prior to that, having spent his formative years playing basketball.
"I went into the ring one day and fell in love with it - and I've gone from there," he said.
