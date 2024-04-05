Dozens of homes plunged into darkness after South Tamworth and Hillvue power outage

Fallen powerlines and a pole fire left more than 2000 homes in South Tamworth and Hillvue without power on Thursday.
The electricity was switched off to 1682 properties at 3:20pm, after Essential Energy Crews responded to fallen powerlines on Kathleen Street.
An Essential Energy spokesperson said crews found service wires hanging low.
"The wire was put back up and power was restored to all customers at 4pm," the spokesperson said.
But as a storm hit, reports of a pole-top fire on Wilburtree Street prompted crews to switch off power to 1777 Hillvue homes at 10:13pm on Thursday night.
The spokesperson said crews immediately responded to these reports.
"Crews identified a fault on the power network due to the storm," the spokesperson said.
"After the area was made safe, power was restored to 1718 customers at 10:47pm [Thursday, April 4] and 59 properties remained without power overnight."
Essential Energy crews remain on site this morning, Friday, April 5, completing repairs, with all power set to be restored by midday.
