Stolen car dumped in middle of street after crashing into traffic island

POLICE are investigating after a stolen car was dumped in the middle of the road in East Tamworth.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District were called to the intersection of Brisbane and Upper streets at about 6:40am following reports a car had been left in the middle of the street.
When officers arrived at the scene, near Tamworth Public School and Humble Espresso, they found a Holden Astra with a damaged tyre in the middle of Upper Street.
Police believe the Holden had previously been stolen from a home on the same street.
No driver was located at the scene when officers arrived.
Police believe the stolen car collided with a traffic island which caused damage to one of the tyres.
Witnesses told the Leader they heard a loud bang moments before the car was left in the middle of the road.
Officers remained at the scene for about 40 minutes and a tow truck was called to remove the car from the road.
Traffic was diverted around the area while the car was loaded onto the truck.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident and have seized the Holden for forensic examination.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Tamworth Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.