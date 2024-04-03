The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Woman killed after crashing car into tree

By Newsroom
Updated April 4 2024 - 3:41pm, first published 10:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are working to identify a woman who died when her vehicle hit a tree near Inverell. Traffic diversions are in place.
Police are working to identify a woman who died when her vehicle hit a tree near Inverell. Traffic diversions are in place.

A woman has died after a single vehicle crash near Inverell overnight.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.