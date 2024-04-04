Aleksandr didn't want to kill or be killed, so he came to Tamworth

Aleksandr Garkusha's story is a Russian one, but with an uplifting Aussie twist.
Just prior to his 18th birthday in June last year, Garkusha felt his homeland to avoid the possibility of being conscripted into the army and sent to Ukraine to fight.
Almost a year later, he has settled into life in Tamworth - the city's easy regional vibe far removed from the intense roar of his hometown of Moscow - and now dreams of swimming for Australia at the Olympics.
Garkusha will take a big step towards that lofty goal when he represents the Tamworth City Swimming Club at the Australian Age Championships on the Gold Coast.
At the event, which starts on Saturday, April 6, he will swim the 50 metres, 100m and 200m breaststroke.
It will be a highlight of his fledgling Australian adventure, with him choosing Tamworth to live because his aunt, Elena Harris, resides in Gunnedah.
Because of the situation in Russia, my parents didn't want to let me die or take somebody else['s life] because of the war.
Garkusha lives with his coach, Simon Andren, and teaches learn-to-swim classes at the 360 Fitness Club.
But as the 18-year-old, who was studying maths and IT at university back home, works towards his swimming goals and moves towards Australian citizenship, he laments not getting to experience his new existence with his Russian-based family.
Still, it could be much worse: tens of thousands of people have died since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
"Because of the situation in Russia, my parents didn't want to let me die or take somebody else['s life] because of the war," Garkusha said, adding: "I don't wanna kill myself [get killed] or someone else."
"I still can't believe I came over here," he also said.
The teen is the middle child of IT professional Victor Agapov and Olga Garkusha's three children. He believes disputes between nations should be resolved diplomatically so as to avoid conflict.
But anyway, we still have a smile on the face.
Certainly, his life would be vastly different had Russia not invaded Ukraine.
"It's really nice," he said of his new home. "But still, I didn't see my family. If my family could come and see me, it could be wonderful.
"But anyway, we still have a smile on the face."
Garkusha wants to resume his studies, but does not believe his English is good enough to do that at the moment. A lack of money is also an issue.
"I can ask my father to send me money," he said. "But I don't wanna push my dad - I wanna do it all by myself. I'm already 18. I need to think by myself."
