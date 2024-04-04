The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Aleksandr didn't want to kill or be killed, so he came to Tamworth

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated April 5 2024 - 11:30am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aleksandr Garkusha will be joined by fellow Tamworth City Swimming Club member Bella Pollard at the Australian Age Championships on the Gold Coast. Picture by Andrew Pearson Photography
Aleksandr Garkusha will be joined by fellow Tamworth City Swimming Club member Bella Pollard at the Australian Age Championships on the Gold Coast. Picture by Andrew Pearson Photography

Aleksandr Garkusha's story is a Russian one, but with an uplifting Aussie twist.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.