The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police appeal for information about attempted armed robbery

By Newsroom
April 4 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are seeking information following an attempted armed robbery in Moree. Picture from file
Police are seeking information following an attempted armed robbery in Moree. Picture from file

Police have appealed for information following an attempted armed robbery in the State's North West overnight.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.