Police appeal for information about attempted armed robbery

Police have appealed for information following an attempted armed robbery in the State's North West overnight.
At about 9.15pm on Wednesday, April 3, officers attached to New England Police District were called to a licensed premises on Amaroo Drive, Moree, after reports of an armed robbery.
The incident occurred a matter of hours after the NSW Premier Chris Minns, Police Minister Yasmin Catley and Youth Justice Minister Jihad Dib had been in Moree to launch Project Pathfinder, an initiative to tackle Moree's youth crime issues.
Project Pathfinder is a partnership between the NSW Police, NRL and Youth Justice NSW, to provide help for 'at risk' youths.
Police were told the Wednesday night incident in Moree involved two unknown males, armed with a machete and knife, who entered the business, before one male walked behind the counter.
As an employee walked in, both males exited the business and fled in a white vehicle being driven by a third male, which had been parked out front.
Police have commenced an investigation into the incident.
The first male is described as wearing a navy Adidas hooded jumper, black pants, black shoes, and holding large machete.
The second male is described wearing a black hooded jumper with white draw string, white shoes, and holding knife.
Police have urged anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
