Police seek information about missing Gunnedah man

Police have appealed for public assistance to locate a man missing from Gunnedah.
Mitchell Matthews, aged 27, was last seen in O'Keefe Place, Gunnedah, about 4.20am on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
On realising Mr Matthews was missing, family members alerted police, and officers attached to Oxley Police District have commenced inquiries to locate him.
Police and family hold concerns for Mr Matthews' welfare as it is considered out of character for him not to be in contact with his family.
Mr Matthews is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, medium build, 170 centimetres to 175cm tall, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a white, hooded jumper and black pants.
Family members have advised police Mr Matthews is known to frequent the Gunnedah, Narrabri and Tamworth areas.
Police have urged anyone with information into Mr Matthews whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
