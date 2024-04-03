The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Police seek information about missing Gunnedah man

Updated April 3 2024 - 4:37pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are seeking help from the public to locate missing Gunnedah man, Mitchell Matthews. Picture supplied by NSW Police
Police are seeking help from the public to locate missing Gunnedah man, Mitchell Matthews. Picture supplied by NSW Police

Police have appealed for public assistance to locate a man missing from Gunnedah.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.