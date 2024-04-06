Gamilaroi artist shows 'hidden beauty' of North West in national exhibit

Gamilaroi artist and weaver Sophie Honess wanted to share the vivid, rugged landscapes of the North West through the creation of three woven rugs for the My Country Exhibit.
Ms Honess was one of eight artists selected to be displayed in the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV).
And she said she's proud to showcase the "hidden beauty of Gomeroi landscapes".
"We now have a little piece of Gomeroi country in the gallery's permanent collection," she said.
The three colourful rugs, made up of 86,000 knots, were woven to reflect the natural environment of Daruka, located nine kilometres north of Tamworth; a place that Ms Honess holds close to her heart.
"Each rug just shows the audience significant parts of that landscape out there," she said.
"The beautiful grasslands, the sandy creek beds, and the massive granite boulders out there.
"It is just so beautiful up there behind the first ridge of mountains and you keep going on the back roads to see what it would have been like before it was cleared and farmed."
Ms Honess said she immersed herself in the arts from an early age, but only became a professional weaver in the last five years.
"I didn't start weaving till 2017," she said.
"I did a workshop with the Yinarr Maramali in 2017 and started weaving through them.
"They taught me how in Gomeroi Country we were weavers before colonisation and just learning about the process, and they definitely kicked me off."
Soon after, she became "obsessed" and worked to also master European weaving methods.
During the weaving process, she spent a lot of time on Country with Tamworth knowledge holder and councillor, Marc Sutherland, and cultural mentor Amy Hammand.
"Being able to explore the land more through intention and purpose, I was able to see more," she said.
She was also mentored by Wiradjuri and Kamilaroi man, and contemporary artist, Jonathan Jones.
Ms Honess said she would love to one day take her art onto the international stage.
"I'm just going to keep doing what I always done, which is be myself and share the stories how I want to," she said.
"This was the biggest work I have ever created and I now know I can do it.
"So, I know what I can do is endless."
