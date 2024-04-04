Man to spend a year off the road after Tamworth crash injures passenger

A DRIVER will spend a year off the road after a car crash in Tamworth left a woman with a fractured eye socket.
Palm Beach man Matt Hill was sentenced in Tweed Heads Local Court after he admitted to driving dangerously during a crash on the outskirts of Tamworth which hospitalised multiple people.
Court documents sighted by the Leader reveal the 33-year-old was behind the wheel of a Mitsubishi Pajero when it crashed into a Mitsubishi Magna at about 1:15pm at the intersection of Burgmanns Lane and the New England Highway.
Hill, who was travelling with two other passengers, failed to give way on Burgmanns Lane, and continued into the intersection, causing him to collide with the front passenger side of the Magna.
Emergency services raced to the scene of the crash, and the male driver and female passenger of the Magna were taken to Tamworth hospital for treatment.
The female passenger was later admitted to the John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for surgery for a fractured eye socket.
Hill told police at the time of the crash he was distracted by one of his passengers, who was crying.
The 33-year-old was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and provided police with dashcam footage from the crash.
Hill previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) when the matter was mentioned in Tamworth Local Court.
At the time, the 33-year-old's defence solicitor asked for the matter to be transferred to Tweed Heads, and a sentencing assessment report was prepared.
Hill appeared before magistrate Geoffrey Dunlevy who sentenced the 33-year-old to a two year good behaviour order for the dangerous driving offence.
He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months, and ordered to pay a $1000 fine.
