The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Watch

Tamworth economy revved and ready as annual Shop Local campaign returns

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
April 3 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Business Chamber president Matthew Sweeney and mayor Russell Webb at the official launch of the seventh annual Think Local Shop Local campaign on April 3, 2024. Picture by Peter Hardin
Tamworth Business Chamber president Matthew Sweeney and mayor Russell Webb at the official launch of the seventh annual Think Local Shop Local campaign on April 3, 2024. Picture by Peter Hardin

If you won a new car, where's the first place you'd drive it?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.