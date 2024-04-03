Tamworth economy revved and ready as annual Shop Local campaign returns

If you won a new car, where's the first place you'd drive it?
The Tamworth Business Chamber is giving one lucky shopper the chance to find out.
The seventh annual Shop Local Spend Local promotion is under way, meaning anyone who spends $30 or more at participating retailers has the chance to win a Skoda Scala Ambition valued at $38,000.
Business chamber president Matthew Sweeney says he's aware times are tough for many households, but is still confident the Shop Local campaign will "bring foot traffic into the stores".
"People are definitely more aware of what they're spending and looking for bargains, which is one of the reasons we pushed the promotion a little later this year, so the momentum keeps going after Easter," Mr Sweeney said.
He also said he hopes the promotion will tempt locals away from shopping online.
"I think online shopping does have and continues to have an impact on people's purchasing, but I hope they'll look at what they want online and then come out and buy them from their local shops," Mr Sweeney said
To participate, shoppers will need to spend $30 at one of many businesses in Tamworth, follow the QR code on their receipt, and fill out a form.
A wide range of businesses are participating, from restaurants and retailers to engineers and education providers.
For the next 10 weeks, a live draw will be held every Wednesday morning at 10am.
Each draw will give one lucky winner a key, and once all 10 winners are announced each will have their chance to see if their key opens the car.
"Last year's winner filled up her car at a local petrol place, her kids encouraged her to hop on and register, and they drove away with a brand new car in the end," Mr Sweeney said.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb says the promotion is exactly the kind of boost the local economy needs right now.
"With this cost of living crisis we're facing across the nation, we all know every business in our local government area needs our support, and I think this campaign is just the thing for that," Cr Webb said.
Tamworth Regional Council is a major sponsor of the promotion alongside the Centrepoint Tamworth Shopping Centre, Woodley's Motors, and other local businesses.
Last year's promotion raked in a record $1.2 million in sales to participating businesses.
Mr Sweeney said that record-shattering total was partly driven by inflation, but also by greater numbers of stores and shoppers participating.
Tamworth business owners are encouraged to participate in the promotion by registering online.
More than 120 businesses have registered so far, up more than a dozen from this time last year.
