Last minute financial issue cancels the popular Gunnedah Show rodeo

The annual Gunnedah Show rodeo has had to be cancelled due to a last minute sponsorship issue.
Locals were quick to share their disappointment on social media when the news broke on Wednesday, April 3, however, Gunnedah Show Society president Kath Wilkinson said this was not a decision the committee took lightly.
"The committee takes great pride in our rodeo but the cost of [running it this year] was much more than the sponsorship [would cover] so we could not afford to go ahead with the event, as we have a duty of care not to put the Gunnedah Show Society into any financial distress," Ms Wilkinson said.
"The decision to cancel was not an easy one for the committee, as the rodeo has always been a much-loved event at our annual show - we know how much people enjoy competing in and attending the rodeo."
The Gunnedah Show's rodeo has, in some form, been part of the show since its beginnings 136 years ago.
Ms Wilkinson said the rodeo was organised within the committee, however, "we may have had some miscommunication" and when the full extent of the cost become available it soon became obvious the committee did not have the sponsorship to cover expenses.
"The committee tried everything we could, right up until the last possible moment, to raise funds to prevent a cancellation but were unable to match the high costs involved," she said.
"Unfortunately, the cost of running a professional rodeo became too high for us to maintain.
"We are, however, extremely grateful to the sponsorship and support we have received from the community, and will be contacting sponsors of this section to provide more detail and discuss a way forward."
Entries for the rodeo, run by the Australian Professional Rodeo Association (APRA), opened on April 2, and Ms Wilkinson said APRA took entry fees.
Like all country show societies, the Gunnedah Show Society Committee is made up entirely of volunteers, who Ms Wilkinson said worked tirelessly to keep the annual show going.
"Our priority as a committee is to keep the show society financially viable," she said.
"Our annual show has been an important part of the Gunnedah community for 136 years and our aim is to make sure that we keep this tradition going into the future, keeping the spirit of the show alive and well for future generations to enjoy."
Ms Wilkinson said the committee was happy to provide a refund to anybody who had purchased tickets ahead of the show, and only did so to see the rodeo.
While the rodeo action may be missing, Ms Wilkinson said there was plenty of Gunnedah Show entertainment to fill the void, for all age groups, with a pet show, face painting and animal nursery for the children, livestock judging, pavilion exhibits, ute muster, woodchop, whip cracking, fireworks, and the return of camel racing, last seen at Gunnedah Show in the 1990s.
The 2024 Gunnedah Show will be held from April 12 to 14 at the Gunnedah Showground.
