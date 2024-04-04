Flashback Friday: the year was 2000 and we were (mostly) all celebrating

Locals were excited to hear leading regional airline Hazelton Airlines had secured the right to fly out of Tamworth in the January. This was the first route to be made open under the government's regional air transport policy which lifted restrictions on the number of airlines that operated on flight paths with more than 20,000 passengers a year. Hazelton would vie for it's share of Tamworth's 70,933 passengers again Eastern Airlines and Impulse when it joined the market on March 27 that year.