The beauty of art: to not only tell a story, but to change minds

An art exhibition has the power to not only tell a story but to change minds, and that is one of the aspects Bridget Guthrie loves about her role as director of Tamworth Regional Gallery.
In the seven years Bridget has headed the gallery, the focus has been firmly centred on access and education - a philosophy established by the gallery's founder, local artist and collector John Salvana.
Salvana gifted 100 artworks and art reference books to establish the gallery in 1919.
"One of the reasons he gifted the collection was about providing access to the arts in a regional centre, and the gallery has continued along those early strong beginnings," Bridget said.
"Salvana included a number of his unfinished works in his initial gift, and this was deliberate because they were intended as teaching tools, so you could see a half completed work that was a teaching tool for students.
"We've continued that philosophy to this day and we put a strong emphasis on education and access to the arts."
For Bridget, education is a constant theme, and the importance it plays in shaping young lives.
The ARTEXPRESS 2024 exhibition, which is now open at the gallery, is an example of this education process, and holds special significance for Bridget.
Bridget was once a Year 12 Visual Arts student whose work was selected for inclusion in the prestigious annual exhibition.
Her work was an example of assemblage, a form of mixed media, made by - as the name suggests - assembling disparate elements, often everyday objects, collected by the artist or bought specifically for the work.
That work was a chair which was pulled apart and then reassembled as a person in character.
"ARTEXPRESS was very important to me as a young person because I went, 'ok, well, maybe there's something more in this'... maybe [art] could be more than a hobby," she said.
"It's one of those things - I think you have to be able to see it to dream it."
For Bridget the beauty of the ARTEXPRESS exhibition lies in the potential to provide a glimpse into the industry, as well as it's ability to influence young artisans to follow their dreams.
Bridget went on to study architecture and exhibition design at a tertiary level, but the encouragement she gained from being part of ARTEXPRESS was a significant factor in leading to where she is today.
"It's about starting to understand the industry, and realising there's a whole world out there that you are not necessarily exposed to," she said.
"All of a sudden, as a young person, you are shown different ideas and perspectives.
"For me, I realised there was a whole world here that I didn't know existed.
"Towards the end of my studies it was that combination of exhibition design and curatorship that really became for me, my art form."
ARTEXPRESS has been to Tamworth a number of times in the past, and Bridget said each time it was very different.
"There is always a diversity of mediums, and that diversity depends on the different materials the students work in: photography ceramics, painting, fashion and textile," she said.
"You get a cross-section - that's the joy of ARTEXPRESS."
While the ARTEXPRESS 2024 exhibition has special meaning for Bridget, there have been others during her time at the Tamworth Regional Gallery that have left lasting memories.
One of these was the Happy Birthday Play School exhibition from February to April in 2018.
"I loved having the Play School exhibition here because I was a Play School child, so just things like installing Big Ted - I mean, how can somebody not adore doing that?" Bridget said.
"It was definitely fabulous."
The other exhibition that stood out for Bridget was the Skywhales exhibition in May 2023.
"This was an important touring event for Tamworth," she said.
"This was an exhibition, from the National Gallery of Australia, it was important because it took an exhibition out of the gallery to a massive audience - the wider community," she said.
"For me that was a real highlight."
Looking to the future, Bridget wants to see to see more focus on art in the country music capital.
"I would love to see the gallery progress into a whole cultural precinct, resources permitting," she said.
"I think the vision for Tamworth into the future is about that whole cultural precinct because people don't just go, 'oh, that's visual arts' anymore, that's not how it works.
"It is very much about an ecosystem and a whole interrelationship between between different art forms and mediums and as a region and as a city.
"It would be amazing if we could grasp that cultural precinct concept and have a theatre with our performing arts centre, a cafe, more gallery workshop spaces we can have a complete cultural precinct where people just come and it literally just hums - where there's always something happening."
Bridget said the development of a cultural precinct would be important for the future growth of Tamworth.
"Our city is growing, and if we want to continue to expand as a city and attract people here it's about our economic wealth as well," she said.
"Cultural tourism is not just massive, stats show the arts is the highest income generator across the nation, even bigger/more so than sport.
"Would you believe it.
"Once you take in all forms of art, like graphic design and landscape design, GDP-wise current stats are saying that we're the biggest industry.
"As a city we need to align that vision with those opportunities that might be out there."
ARTEXPRESS 2024 is open at Tamworth Regional Gallery until Sunday, April 28.
