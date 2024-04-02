A good fit: Family and friends inspire Billy Nean's latest move

It goes without saying that Billy Nean had one of the best seasons of his life in 2023.
The 28-year-old shone for the Dungowan Cowboys in reserve grade, and picked up a competition-leading 18 tries to go with the Player of the Year Award.
But ultimately, he couldn't resist the call of his family and friends. So, in 2024, Nean will make his debut for the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters.
"I had a year with [Dungowan], then all my mates and cousins asked me to go and have a run with Kooty, so I thought I might as well," Nean said.
"But the coaching staff out there at Dungowan were fantastic, and they were a great bunch of boys."
Over the course of his life, Nean has often been told that he is the best footy player in his family.
Given the monstrous talent his brothers, Matthew and Sean, regularly displayed throughout their careers, he doesn't agree. But Roosters fitness trainer and former coach, Geoff Sharpe, is one such advocate of Nean's ability.
And with the spring of dedication that he has discovered within himself over the last 12 months, Nean wanted the opportunity to work with Sharpe on his fitness.
"Sharpie's said to me a few times that he believes I'm the best out of me and my brothers - I find that hard to believe," he said.
"He said to me a few years ago, 'The only thing wrong with you is you're a lazy bastard. If I get you fit, you'll be playing first grade football'."
So under Sharpe's eye, Nean has trained the house down and feels fitter than he has in years.
As the Roosters' roster took a hit over the off-season, he also knew there was a good chance to play first grade in 2024. That was a goal he set himself after testing the reserve grade waters in his return last year.
"It all just worked out", Nean said of his move to Kootingal-Moonbi, and even after a gruelling preseason, he said, "my motivation is higher than it's ever been".
With the Roosters slated to play the Narrabri Blues in round one on Saturday, he is listed to run on at centre.
And, as one of the older boys among a relatively young and inexperienced side, Nean hopes to lead through his actions and be a guiding voice among the backs.
"I want to come in and start playing the best football I possibly can," he said.
"I want to push myself to the limits and let the young fellas know to keep digging in and showing up for one another."
