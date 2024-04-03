Man cops fine in court after illegal hunting near Gunendah

A MAN has coped a conviction and a fine after a lengthy investigation into illegal hunting near Gunnedah.
Justin Thomson fronted Gunnedah Local Court this week after he was charged following a police probe by specialist rural officers.
The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated enter agricultural land with hunting dog; and enter private land to hunt animals without the consent of the owner when he appeared in court.
Thomson was arrested after officers attached to the Rural Crime Prevention team launched an investigation into reports of illegal hunting in December 2023.
Police were informed about incidents of illegal hunting in the area of Bulga and Orange Grove Road, in Kelvin, about 20 kilometres north of Gunnedah.
Following inquiries, police homed in on the 21-year-old at a Gunnedah business on February 27, 2024.
Officers seized a white Holden Colorado for examination, and Thomson was charged the following day.
The 21-year-old appeared before magistrate Mal Macpherson when he admitted to the four charges levelled against him.
Mr Macpherson convicted Thomson of the charges, and ordered him to pay a $500 fine for each of the offences.
