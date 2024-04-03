The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man cops fine in court after illegal hunting near Gunendah

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
April 4 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Thomson was sentenced in Gunnedah Local Court. Picture file
Justin Thomson was sentenced in Gunnedah Local Court. Picture file

A MAN has coped a conviction and a fine after a lengthy investigation into illegal hunting near Gunnedah.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.