Camel racing is back at 2024 Gunnedah Show and you could be their jockey

The 2024 Gunnedah Show is just around the corner and this year will see the return of an event not seen since the 90's.
Camel racing will make a comeback in the main arena on Saturday, April 13.
Convenor of Entertainment Caroline Mitchell said they are "thrilled" to be able to bring the event back.
"Camel races were a cherished tradition of the show in the 90s, and we are excited to revive this exhilarating spectacle for our community," Ms Mitchell said.
The Show Society already has some local jockeys signed up, but is inviting more locals to jump in the saddle.
"If you know someone in your business or community who has what it takes, we want to see them on the back of a camel. If you can ride a horse, you can ride a camel," Ms Mitchell said.
Camel racing enthusiasts will be able to witness three heats followed by a final, adding an extra layer of excitement, Ms Mitchell said.
"Camel racing holds a significant place in history, with its origins tracing back to the early Islamic period in the seventh century.
"While it is a serious international sport in some countries, camel races in Australia have had a rich history since the late nineteenth century."
Anyone who is interested in being a camel jockey can contact Caroline Mitchell, Convenor of Entertainment, or email admin@gunnedahshowsociety.com.au
The 2024 Gunnedah Show will be held from April 12 to 14 at the Gunnedah Showground.
