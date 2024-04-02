'Still not getting the message': police swoop on drivers during double demerits

A TEENAGER behind the wheel of a stolen car and a driver out sightseeing while more than 60 kilometres over the speed limit have been nabbed by police.
Peel Highway Patrol officers caught more than 500 drivers doing the wrong thing across the Oxley and New England Police Districts during the Easter long weekend.
Officers homed in on 238 speeding drivers during the double demerit road blitz, leaving highway patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx concerned "some people are still not getting the message".
A 35-year-old international licence holder told police he was out sightseeing and trying to overtake another car when officers caught him driving at 168kmh on Thunderbolts Way, near Walcha.
Highway patrol officers stopped the driver at about 2:20pm on March 30, 2024, and observed no other cars on the 100kmh stretch of road at the time of the incident.
The 35-year-old was issued a $2794 fine and was suspended from driving for six months.
"Even a few kilometres over the speed limit can mean the difference between someone having a serious accident, someone having serious injuries for the rest of their life, or someone losing their life," Inspector Wixx said.
In Moree, officers were patrolling the Newell Highway at about 8:30am on April 1, following reports a stolen car from Queensland was heading south.
Officers spotted the stolen Toyota RAV4, travelling at 190kmh in a 110kmh zone, and police attempted to pursue the car.
Road spikes were deployed about 10kms north of Moree, and a 17-year-old youth was questioned by police.
Inquiries revealed the teenager had never held a licence and was taken to Moree Police Station.
Inspector Wixx told the Leader complacency, careless driving, and poor decisions behind the wheel was contributing to both casual and extreme cases of speeding.
During the double demerit period, between March 28 and April 1, 13 people were caught drunk behind the wheel, and 35 drivers were detected with drugs in their system.
"I find those probably the most disappointing figures, because it's completely preventable," Inspector Wixx said.
"People make the choice to drink and get behind the wheel of a car, or take drugs and get behind the wheel of a car."
There were no fatalities recorded on the region's roads across the Easter long weekend, but nine serious crashes were reported to police.
Officers also caught 12 people not wearing seat belts, four drivers using their mobile phones, and issued a further 224 infringement notices for other driving offences.
Every available highway patrol officer was out on the road during the double demerit period to stamp out bad behaviour.
Inspector Wixx said although the road blitz had ended, officers will continue to target drivers doing the wrong thing.
"Expect to be stopped, expect to be given a fine, or summoned to court for your actions," she said.
Double demerits will be back in place between April 24 and April 28 for Anzac Day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.