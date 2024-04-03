How PCYC has evolved from a boys' boxing club to a pillar of the community

Tamworth's Police Citizens Youth Club (PCYC) is inviting the community to see what it is they do.
The club will host an open day on Saturday, April 6, which will involve come-and-try classes, a jumping castle, face painting, a display showing the history of the club, a sausage sizzle and plenty of fun for the whole family.
"There is an age-old perception that we are only the police boys boxing," PCYC manager Sally-Anne Whitten said.
"We still do that and it is just hard to get away from that old perception."
Co-PCYC manager Sarah Byrnes said there will be a variety of different activities to try on the day.
"There will be boxing with Dale [McDonald], or they can do a dance class or a gymnastics class, and we have a yoga instructor coming along to open up the studio and let people have a look," she said.
"We have our martial arts guys coming along to do a demo and we have some crafts activities because we have a craft club. And the before and after school care facilities will be open too."
The PCYC has a long-standing history in the Tamworth region.
The centre's doors opened to the public on June 1, 1939.
"It has changed a lot over the years," Ms Byrnes said.
Throughout, the 1950s, the club was run by a Tamworth police constable. By day, he would train young boys to box and then, towards the end of the week, the club would be transformed into a dance hall.
"But the main focus was always on the boxing club," Ms Whitten said.
How times have changed, as both the club and the building have evolved.
"It was not a multi-level building, and there was a fire that led to all the renovations and extensions."
With the help of Aussie rocker Angry Anderson, they raised $1.2 million to help cover the cost of the building renovations in the late 90s.
Despite the club's evolution, their mission has always remained the same: to engage with young people in the Tamworth community.
PCYC is a "safe space" for the young people of Tamworth, with the aim of "breaking down barriers between the youth and police".
"We have police that are based here, so we do run some police programs such as Fit for Life and Fit for Change," Ms Whitten said.
"So, we actually pick the kids up from home, do a fitness session here, provide them breakfast and then we drop them back at school."
Ms Whitten said they want to connect with kids who might be disengaged from school, or the community.
"We also want them to know that the police are not only there to arrest them, they are also there to help," she said.
"We have two excellent youth engagement officers at the club, and if a child does find themselves on the wrong side of the law, they can come in and ask for help."
