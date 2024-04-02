Lucky Clover fulfils dress up dream at Royal Easter Show

EVERY little girl dreams of dressing up as Barbie but for eight-year-old Glen Innes student Clover Alt that dream came true at last week's Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Along with real life Barbie (Bronte Dagg from Armidale) and Ken (Matt Birch from the Hunter Valley), Clover got to ride a Barbie pony who was decked out in a gingham check rug, matching pink boots, pink bows in his hair and pink glittery hooves.
The pretty in pink group of horse friends competed in the hotly contested Fancy Dress class at last week's show, along with other children and ponies that were dressed as buzzy bees, Chinese dragons, garden fairies, pinatas and even Santa Claus.
And while they only took out fourth place in the class, the on-trend Barbie family were a crowd and media favourite making the news and daily Sydney media.
"I had the best time dressing up as Barbie," Clover, who was also fifth in her girl rider at the show, said.
"Mum bought me the outfit ages ago and while I wanted to wear it straight away, she said I had to keep it for Sydney Royal."
Clover rode Armidale resident Bronte Dagg's Welsh Mountain pony Woranora Sandstorm (Stormy) in the Fancy Dress class.
"Stormy is a boy but he didn't mind dressing up in pink for the class and we had lots of people taking photos of us."
The inspiration for the costume came about after last year's Barbie movie was released with all its gorgeous outfits. Bronte's mum, Rochelle, asked a local rug and browband maker Debbie Barrett to design and make the one off rug for Stormy.
Cowboy Ken and Barbie (Bronte and Matt) borrowed lots of pieces from friends - including rodeo belt buckles, a lasso and western hats - to complete the fancy dress outfit.
The group has already started planning next year's fancy dress outfit and haven't ruled out another Barbie-inspired creation.
