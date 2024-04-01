'It reignited the fire in me': Evans rekindles a passion he thought lost

In a lot of ways, Dean Evans' story is like that of many other country NSW lads.
He grew up in Baradine, a small town of roughly 600 people tucked two-and-a-half hours west of Tamworth, where rugby league was a way of life.
The 26-year-old spent his junior years representing the Magpies, his local club, before moving to Sydney nine years ago in a bid to make a career out of the game.
But, unfortunately, "luck didn't seem to go my way".
"Things just didn't work out, which is life," Evans said.
"So then I gave it up. It wasn't working for me, and my mental health took a hit from it."
Disillusioned, Evans returned to Baradine and left the game behind for over half a decade.
It was only when he got roped into playing for the Magpies again two years ago that he rediscovered his passion for league.
"It reignited the fire in me, and I got really keen to get back into it," Evans said.
After a couple of seasons with the Magpies, the front-rower found that his competitive instincts were still alive, and he began to long for a new challenge.
He had some friends in Tamworth who had "pestered me to come over and play".
So he did.
Soon after arriving, he ran into North Tamworth Bears coach Paul Boyce at the Courthouse, who invited him to see how he liked the atmosphere among the reigning Group 4 premiers.
Evans was quickly embraced by his new club. So much so, he said, that he was taken aback by the level of support and warmth with which he was welcomed.
"It was [daunting] at first, meeting a lot of the boys I didn't know," he said.
"But some of the senior leaders in the team really took me under their wing, like Tom Woolaston and Mitch Sheridan. They introduced me to a lot of the boys and really made me feel at home."
After James Cooper helped him secure a job at the Mercure, Evans "couldn't be any more grateful" and is more determined than ever to make an impact for the Bears.
But, as part of a club with a healthy roster and eight-straight first grade premierships to their name, he understands that he will have to "earn my stripes".
"Whether it's me having to play half a season or a year in reserve grade just to earn my spot in first grade, I'm more than happy to do that," Evans said.
This Saturday, North Tamworth will get its 2024 season underway against the Boggabri Kangaroos in a replay of last year's season opener.
And Evans is "100 per cent excited" to make his debut for his adopted club.
"I've only played two trial games, but I couldn't be more excited to rip in," he said.
"I feel like the North Tamworth Bears have given me a new lease on life, it's a big weight off my shoulders."
