Bushfire 'being controlled' near Gunnedah, water bombing aircraft at scene

INACCESSIBLE terrain is causing difficulties for emergency service crews battling a bushfire near Gunnedah.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews were called to Kelvin Road, on the outskirts of Gunnedah, at about 11:20am on Sunday, March 31, 2024, following reports a blaze had broken out.
A spokesperson for the NSW RFS told the Leader It's believed grinding or welding machinery, which was being used on a fence, is what caused the bushfire to start
Water bombing aircraft and heavy vehicle tankers are at the scene to try and control the fire which has burnt about 140 hectares of bushland.
The RFS spokesperson said crews were attacking the fire "where they can" as inaccessible terrain along a ridge line was causing difficulties for firefighters trying to put out the blaze.
Crews from the Gunnedah and Liverpool Range fire brigades remain at the scene.
As of midday on April 1, the fire was being controlled by crews on the ground.
The Alert Level remains at 'Advice', and there is no immediate threat to any people or properties.
Residents have been urged to stay up to date as fire crews remain at the scene.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.