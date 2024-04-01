Savvy shoppers now have an eye on their fashion and the environment

The tide is slowly turning against fast fashion, as shoppers put the environment and people first.
Ethical consumerism - the practice of making an informed purchase decision to ensure your shopping habits can have a positive effect - is making itself felt in Tamworth with locals increasingly conscious of the impact of their purchasing decisions, particularly among younger generations.
While charity shops and secondhand retailers, such as the Red Cross Shop and Vinnies have noted an increase in shopping demand, particularly as the cost of living continues to bite, we've also seen the growth in popularity of local specialist vintage retailer, Talking Threads.
The Galah Garden Market was just another example of the turn to slow fashion, after crowds of shoppers flocked to Ruby's Cafe and Gift Shop on Peel Street on Easter Saturday to snag a bargain.
The market has gained a reputation as a thrifter's paradise, offering pre-loved and vintage apparel, curated treasures, and rare finds.
Manilla-based vintage and secondhand clothes retailer Cameron McCormack, @theonlyvintage on Depop, was among the stallholders taking part in the Easter Galah Garden Market, on Saturday, March 30.
Selling a range of "cool" vintage casual day wear, Mr McCormack said environmentally savvy shoppers were getting creative with their fashion purchases as they do their best to keep clothing out of landfill.
"There has been a major shift in fashion buying habits towards more sustainable options, such as vintage clothing or secondhand clothing in the past five years," he said.
"The vintage and secondhand clothing industry is growing and estimated to be worth more than a couple billion dollars in the next few years."
Mr McCormack said the rise of social media had helped make more people aware of where their money was going.
"We're seeing more people not wanting to support fast fashion because of how damaging it can be to the environment, but also because it doesn't promote fair working conditions or wages in the poorer countries where fast fashion is being produced," he said.
"More people are also moving towards a rotating wardrobe by shopping at secondhand stores and charity shops."
While university students formed the majority of his customers, Mr McCormack said he also saw a lot of 20- to 30-year-olds as well as 30- to 40-year-olds with teenage children.
"Secondhand shopping helps teach you to be thrifty because you can get something completely new at a charity shop, with new tags, for $30, and it might have been in a store for $300 6 months earlier," he said.
"It was definitely something I picked up when I was at uni - as you know you can get new or cool clothes at places like this," Mr McCormack said.
Where are the best places to go in Tamworth?
Mr McCormack recommends the Red Cross Store, Talking Threads, and Vinnies, all to be found in the same block at the top of Peel Street.
The Easter Galah Garden Market ran from 8am to 12pm, with proceeds from stallholders fees donated to Landcare's native sapling regeneration project.
