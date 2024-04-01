The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Savvy shoppers now have an eye on their fashion and the environment

By Emma Downey
April 1 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manilla's Cameron McCormick, with Heidi Lockery, at the Galah Garden Market, hosted by Ruby's Cafe and Gift Store on Easter Saturday, March 30. Photo by Gareth Gardner
Manilla's Cameron McCormick, with Heidi Lockery, at the Galah Garden Market, hosted by Ruby's Cafe and Gift Store on Easter Saturday, March 30. Photo by Gareth Gardner

The tide is slowly turning against fast fashion, as shoppers put the environment and people first.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.