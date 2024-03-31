Mighty muster clears more than 1750 kilos of invasive carp from Lake Keepit

Local anglers have taken a huge step in protecting Lake Keepit's native fish over Easter weekend.
More than 300 people came together to catch and remove 1761 kilograms of invasive carp during the 9th annual Carp We Don't Keepit muster.
Carp are an invasive pest species that worsen water quality and decimate native fish populations.
Despite concerns of lower-than-usual water levels draining the fun, event organiser Anne Michie said this year's muster was "bigger and better" than ever.
"There's still a lot of camps set up here," the Ms Michie said as the event came to a close.
"Some people have had to go home to reality, but some of us get to stay and enjoy it for a day or two more."
The caught carp have been loaded on to a trailer and will be taken to a farm in Attunga where they'll be turned into compost.
The total weight of all the carp is the highest in the event's history, though the number of fish caught fell slightly compared to last year.
"We had one particular family fishing with a big, 44-gallon drum. They filled it up with fish, put it in their truck, and ended up having to lift it off with a hired crane," Ms Michie said.
"It had 440 fish in it, which worked out to be a quarter of all the fish we caught."
Ms Michie said she gives a "big shoutout" to all the volunteers who help make the Carp We Don't Keepit muster happen.
The annual tradition to remove invasive fish and teach valuable lessons on biodiversity is more important now than ever.
Above-average rainfall and flooding over the last three years have contributed to an explosive growth in the number of invasive carp in the North West region.
The Australian government calls them "one of the worst introduced pest species in Australia".
Planning for next year's muster is already underway.
