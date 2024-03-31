Watch: All the colour as Farrer hosts annual twilight swimming carnival

Last year he captained the Farrer under 16s rugby union side to North West Youth Rugby competition, and Buchan Shield, success.
On Wednesday Darcy Hannaford was breaking records in the pool.
The Gunnedah local was the standout performer when Farrer held their annual twilight swimming carnival, winning all of his events to be crowned the open age champion.
Along the way he also set a new record for the open boys 50m backstroke, his time of 31 seconds flat eclipsing Jock Hoath's winning time from 2022 of 31.53 seconds.
Getting underway at 1pm and finishing under lights, it was a fiercely-contested and colourful afternoon/night, the pool deck a sea of blue, green, yellow and red, with a smattering of hard hats, hi-vis, hawaiian shirts and even the odd tutu, as students donned their respective house colours.
Over 180 heats were held throughout the afternoon leading into the evening finals and popular house relays.
The carnival concluded with the junior and senior diving competitions, which featured some impressive displays of acrobatics, and saw Ethan Walker and Jake Wilson claim the respective honours.
12 Years: Henry Bonner (Macarthur); Runner Up - Callan Stewart (Macarthur)
13 Years: Aedan Bijnens (Parkes); Runner Up - Eddie Lowick (Macarthur)
14 Years: Ethan Foster (Peel); Runner Up - Archie Allan (Oxley)
15 Years: Jack Lowick (Macarthur); Runner Up - William Bartholomew (Oxley)
16 Years: Logan Fuller (Oxley); Runner Up - Oliver Milsom (Parkes)
Opens: Darcy Hannaford (Macarthur); Runner Up - Harry Bartholomew (Oxley)
Junior: Ethan Walker (Peel); Runner Up - Cohen Henry (Macarthur)
Senior: Jake Wilson (Macarthur); Runner Up - Corbin Latham (Oxley)
